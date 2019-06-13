Slippery slope, Matt Hancock just holds on in first round of leadership tussle. Pictured at Newmarket's memorial hall gardens in April.

Newmarket MP Matt Hancock faces an uphill struggle to progress through to the next round of the contest to become the leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.

The heath secretary today scraped through the ballot of Tory MPs, winning 20 votes. Mr Hancock would have dropped out of the race had he polled less than 17 votes.

The West Suffolk MP now faces an uphill struggle as he has to win the backing of 13 more Conservative MPs by the next round of voting on Tuesday, where candidates have to secure at least 33 votes to stay in the contest.

Topping today's secret ballot was Boris Johnson, who topped the polls with 114 votes.

Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, attended the former foreign secretary's campaign launch on Monday.

Also competing against Mr Hancock is Michael Gove, who today won 37 votes, Jeremy Hunt, 43, Sajid Javid, 23, Dominic Raab 27, and Rory Stewart, 19.

Mark Harper, Andrea Leadsom, and Esther McVey, failed to win the support of enough colleagues and will not progress.

The two most popular MPs will be put to party members in a final vote later this month.

The winner of the contest to succeed Theresa May is expected to be announced in the week of 22 July.