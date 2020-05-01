Town councillors concerned Kennett Garden Village will put pressure on Newmarket's roads and services

Town councillors are concerned that a new village which district planners have agreed can be built at Kennett will put pressure on Newmarket’s roads and services.

The town council was informed earlier this month that East Cambridgeshire District Council had given final approval to its own controversial plan for 500 new homes to be built on 100 acres of farmland just off the village’s Station Road.

At a meeting of Newmarket Town Council’s development and planning committee on Monday, town mayor Cllr Rachel Hood said: “This is very disappointing. East Cambridgeshire council does not appear to have been involved in any cross border consultation and residents of the new development will be using Newmarket services without making any contributions to us.”

Newmarket Town council was informed earlier this month that ECDC had given final approval to its own controversial plan for 500 new homes. Pictured: Kennett Garden Village artist impression

Cllr Andy Drummond said: “I know West Suffolk Council is very concerned about this and the pressure it will put on Newmarket but it was probably always going to get through. We can’t stop it now but we should press for a half hourly service from Kennett station so residents can commute by train not road.”

Councillors agreed to write to the East Cambridgeshire authority asking for a timetable for the development which will include a new primary school, commercial units, allotment, orchards and recreation grounds.

A council spokesman would not comment on when building work would to start, but as part of its planning permission agreement, building of the first phase must start within five years. Later phases of the development must start within 12 years.

The scheme, which was backed by members of the Kennett Community Land Trust but was opposed by the Kennett Action Group which feared the consequences of a development which would see the size of one of the district’s smallest villages increasedby more than 300 per cent.

East Cambridgeshire council received more than 150 letters against the plan. Kennett Parish Council also opposed the development and said the identity of the village would be lost.

The Campaign to Protect Rural England objected to the scheme. It said the new community would be highly reliant on road transport adding to the development’s carbon footprint and exhaust pollution.

