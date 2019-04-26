Bathstore, Newmarket Picture: Google (9205717)

The landlords of an empty Newmarket town centre shop have filed a change of use application to a district council – meaning it could become a takeaway.

Paul Catherall’s Prism Project (Newmarket) Ltd has applied to West Suffolk Council to change the former Bath Store building in Exeter Road from just a retail unit to include restaurants and cafés, drinking establishments and takeaways.

In evidence submitted to the council, agent Stuart Steverson said it was to minimise the time the property – which has been empty since Bath Store left in February– is on the market.

Newmarket Town Council’s planning committee has raised no objections to the proposal. The district’s public health and housing team said ventilation systems must be installed.