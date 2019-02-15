Memorial Hall, Newmarket (7201383)

Town councillors are confident existing public toilet facilities will be sufficient to cope once the new play area in the memorial hall gardens is open.

At a meeting on Monday Cllr Dave Hudson raised concerns about the availability of conveniences but Cllr Amy Starkey, one of the councillors leading the new play area project, said she believed the existing public toilet next to memorial hall was sufficient.

She said putting new toilets into the gardens would have come at a huge cost.

In the past the public toilets have had to be closed temporarily as a result of vandalism but councillors were told if this happened, when possible, the toilets inside the memorial hall would be available.

The refurbished play area is set to be officially re-opened on Friday, April 5, at 4pm by Newmarket MP and health secretary Matt Hancock.Children from local schools will also be invited to attend.

The memorial hall gardens from the sky. Picture: Phil Fuller (7201589)

“It will be a monumental achievement for this town council,” said community services committee chairman Cllr Philippa Winter.

As well as a new water feature the play area will include a zip wire, play castle, and a specially designed sensory wall. Excess soil has also be used to create a natural theatre area.