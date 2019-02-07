Development of the new annexe, which will add 42 rooms to the hotel ...

A multi-million scheme to restore the Rutland Arms Hotel to its former glory as one of Newmarket’s iconic landmarks has been unveiled.

Review Hotels Ltd, which bought the High Street hotel early last year, has submitted proposals for a two-year redevelopment project which will not only include extensive refurbishment of the Grade II- listed building, but the demolition of the existing Palace Street annexe to be replaced by a new building providing 42 additional bedrooms.

Noel Byrne, chief executive of the hotel, which is in the same ownership as the Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa in the Bury Road, said: “This is a very exciting project and will represent a multi-million investment not just in the hotel but in Newmarket as we are confident what we have planned will have a very positive impact on the town centre and will further enhance Newmarket’s growing tourism offering.”

The proposals have already won the full support of Newmarket Town Council and will now be considered by the planning authority, Forest Heath District Council.

The county’s highways authority has already lodged a ‘holding’ objection to the plan in which it said it was concerned about highway safety due to ‘a severe under-allocation of parking’ in the plan.

If the plans are approved they will see the main hotel, which dates back to 1815, completely refurbished with improvements including a new restaurant, state-of-the-art kitchen and new decor throughout.

The courtyard will become a focus and will be designed to ‘create an oasis in the town centre’.

“We are planning to be very sympathetic to the traditional values of the hotel,” said Mr Byrne. “It has some wonderful decorative ceilings, intricate fire places and stained glass features which will be incorporated in the interior design.”

A new passageway will lead from the courtyard, through to Palace Street, linking the new building to the hotel and replacing the current link bridge which will be demolished.

The new building has a contemporary feel and will be clad in a mixture of rough hewn stone and smooth Portland Stone.

“Our view is that currently the Rutland is a very tired lady dressed in her second best clothes but we plan to return her to her traditional grandeur and our commitment to her is for the long term,” said Mr Byrne.