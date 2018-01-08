‘Tired’ motorist drives off after colliding with police car at A11 accident

A driver who collided with a lit-up police car at an accident and drove off told officers who stopped him later that he had been tired and panicked.

The police car had been parked with its blue flashing lights on to protect a vehicle from the Newmarket-based vehicle recovery firm Manchetts as they retrieved a car involved in an earlier accident at about 4.30pm yesterday on the A11 near the Elveden war memorial.

The driver drove off after the collision but was stopped a few miles further south by other offers and told them he had been tired.

Suffolk Police say he was reported for consideration of a charge of careless driving.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Officers at the scene tweeted a picture of minor damage to the police car adding the warning ‘tiredness kills’.