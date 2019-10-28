Three vehicle crash leads to 45 minute delay on A14

A three vehicle crash on the A14 near Newmarket, which caused delays of more than half an hour, has been cleared.

At about 7.16am two vans and a car crashed on the A14 between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 36 at Nile Mile Hill on the west bound carriageway.

There were no injuries reported. Two lanes were shut by police, but officers have now re-opened the busy east-west road.

Traffic is queueing on the A14 (File photo)

Because of the closures there were traffic jams stretching some seven miles, adding about 45 minutes onto journeys.

And cars trying to avoid the crash have caused long tailbacks in Newmarket, bringing much of the town to a halt.