Three cheers for Christmas

Exning’s St Martin’s Church hosted its third annual Christmas Tree Festival on Saturday with some 41 trees decorated by local organisations.

The festival was originally the idea of Exning parish clerk Cathy Whitaker, who organised this year’s event with Susan Allison and Carolyn Milsen.

Lest we forget ... the Exning Royal British Legion tree with James Allison

“It started three years ago with church groups and has quite literally grown and grown. We had some lovely trees this year and the atmosphere in the church was really lovely,” said Cathy, who made a model of a tree in a telephone kiosk, representing the village’s red telephone box which has now been taken over by the parish council and is used as a village book share.

The festival organisers also teamed up with village business, Regency Cakes, and put together a special children’s Christmas trail through the village to the shop, where youngsters were greeted by Father Christmas.

“Between 20 and 30 children took part and it was a real success,” said Cathy, “and we hope to team up again next year.”

Among the groups and organisations who had decorated trees were Exning Parish Council, St Mary’s Church in Newmarket, Newmarket Academy, Newmarket Open Door, and Exning’s Knit and Natter Club, which actually knitted a tree.

Students Naomi and Alex Baldock with the Newmarket Academy Tree

There was no admission fee for the festival but donations and a refreshments stall collected more than £200 for the Children’s Society.

See all the pictures in this week's Journal.