Thousands of airmen based at RAF Mildenhall who were due to move to Germany are to stay in the UK, the Pentagon has announced.

The plan was announced yesterday as part of a decision to move 11,900 US personnel from Germany with 6,400 returning to the United States and nearly 5,600 moved to other countries.

Mark Esper, US Secretary of Defense, said: "The 2,500 airmen based in Mildenhall, United Kingdom, who are responsible for aerial refueling and special operations, and who had been scheduled to rebase to Germany, will remain in the United Kingdom, thus ensuring the uninterrupted readiness and responsiveness of these units."

Six KC-135 Stratotankers of the 100th Air Refuelling Wing move on the taxiway at RAF Mildenhall..(Photo USAFStaff Sergeant Jeanette Copeland). (39502042)

It follows a decision earlier this year to keep RAF Mildenhall open until 2027 ‘at the earliest'.

The base was previously scheduled to close in 2023, after an initial decision was made in 2015.

The Newmarket Journal has approached RAF Mildenhall for comment about yesterday's decision.