Suffolk had one of the lowest coronavirus infection rates in England last week.

Public Health England has released data for the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county and council area for the week of June 22 to 28.

In Suffolk, there were 0.9 positive test results per 100,000 people.

Coronavirus

Of the 150 upper tier local authorities listed, five of which had no cases reported, Suffolk is the 133rd lowest for infections.

In comparison, Norfolk's rate is 1.6, Essex is at 3.5 and Cambridgeshire's is 3.7. Leicester has the highest infection rate at 141.3.

Meanwhile, the number of recorded coronavirus cases in Suffolk jumped by 1,034 in just one day after tests undertaken by commercial companies were included in official figures.

Public Health England figures show that 2,599 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am yesterday (July 2) in Suffolk, up from 1,565 the same time on Wednesday.

The health body is now including Pillar Two tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar One tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.

The total rate of infection in Suffolk now stands at 343 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 436.

PHE has also made changes to its reporting methods, to remove any cases that may have been counted more than once.

The change means the total number of positive cases across England on Wednesday fell by 29,726, to 283,757.

Suffolk's cases were among the 23,210 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 7,904 over the 24-hour period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.

As of 5pm on Wednesday, 43,995 people died from coronavirus across the UK.

Read more CoronavirusMildenhallNewmarket