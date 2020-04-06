This week presents the opportunity to see a pink supermoon in the night sky.

A supermoon is when a full moon looks slightly bigger and brighter than a normal moon.

In March, the worm supermoon was obscured by clouds, but it looks like the April supermoon should be visible all evening.

If you want to see it at its peak though, you'll have to set your alarms – 3.35am is apparently the optimum time to view it.

You will have plenty of other opportunities, however, as the moon will rise in the east at about 6.55pm on Tuesday and set in the west approximately 12 hours later – at 6.55am on Wednesday morning. It will also look full on the days either side of its peak.

Because of its close proximity to Earth – a mere 357,035km – it will be one of the superest supermoons of them all, BUT it won't be pink!

Native Americans named it after wild ground phlox, which is one of the earliest widespread flowers of the spring, which are pink in colour.

April's Full Moon can also be known as the Egg Moon, the Paschal Moon or the Fish Moon.

