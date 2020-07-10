Visitors to West Suffolk's leisure centres must pre-book their visit when facilities reopen.

The Government gave the go-ahead for reopening yesterday with indoor swimming pools, gyms and sports facilities set to be unlocked to the public in two weekend's time, from July 25, with limits on capacity and other measures in place.

The West Suffolk Council owned leisure centres in Brandon, Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Mildenhall and Newmarket have been closed since lockdown.

Newmarket Leisure Centre, in Exning Road, is to re-open. Picture: Mark Westley

They are managed by not-for-profit social enterprise Abbeycroft Leisure, which is contacting members with details of a phased approach to reopening.

Warren Smyth, CEO of Abbeycroft Leisure, said: "Our aim is to welcome everyone back as soon as we can safely do so and we are just adding the final touches to our operation, taking account of the guidance that has been issued.

"We are planning a phased reopening of our centres and services and will let you know more in the coming days detailing the specific arrangements for the facilities you use.

"As you may expect not everything will be open to begin with but this will be under regular review taking account of government guidance, liaison with our stakeholders and customer feedback.

"You will see that we have worked tirelessly with our team of experts to introduce new measures and procedures to make your visit to us as safe as possible."

Visitors will be required to pre-book their visit, gym sessions will be limited to 60 minutes for a pre-booked session and group exercise will be limited to one session per member per day.

Swimming sessions will have restricted numbers to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

Group fitness classes will have new social distancing controls with reduced capacity, cleaning regimes and where possible classes will be moved into outdoor areas.

Cllr John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, added: "This is another milestone and helping people keep fit and active as well as getting back to more familiar routines, which I know many have been waiting for.

"While we have been working very hard with Abbeycroft Leisure to ensure our leisure centres are as safe as possible before re-opening them, we would ask users to also help us and do their bit to follow guidance.

"The physical health and mental wellbeing of our communities has always been a priority for us and is an important factor in dealing with the effect of Covid-19.

"Many have found our parks and open spaces invaluable during lockdown. For those who need to self-isolate, or indeed those who may wish to wait longer before using leisure facilities, the popular online activities will still be available.

"I would like to thank all involved, and encourage everyone to stay active and if possible support our local leisure facilities while following the measures in place to protect both themselves and others."

