Thieves targeting catalytic converters in Newmarket and across Suffolk

Thieves have been targeting vehicles in Newmarket fitted with catalytic converters.

Today Suffolk Police have warned car owners to be vigilant and have launched an appeal for information after the thefts from across the county, including from in the town, Ipswich, Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds.

On January 7, between 3.30pm and 11.15am the next day a catalytic converter was stolen from a Lexus car parked in Exning Road.

Police are also investigating another incident reported last week of the overnight theft of a catalytic converter from a Honda Jazz, while it was parked outside a house in Freshfields.

Catalytic converters contain several metals, including copper, nickel, cerium, iron and manganese.

Small amounts of rhodium are also found within a catalytic converter. Rhodium, like platinum and palladium, is very rare and valuable.

Police have advised drivers, particularly of vans and cars with higher ground clearance which are being targeted, to take their own security precautions to try to safeguard their vehicles, including parking in a way which make access to the catalytic converter difficult, security marking or fitting additional security on vehicles by installing an approved converter security product, such as a clamp.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information to the reported incidents should contact Suffolk Police on 101.

