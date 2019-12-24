Thieves steal donated items from charity trolley at Newmarket's Tesco

Thieves have stolen donated items from a charity trolley at Newmarket’s Tesco store.

Taryn Carr, one of the co-ordinators of The Hygiene Bank which collects donations from points around Newmarket, Ely, Soham and Cambridge, went on Sunday morning to pick up the contents of the trolley which had been given by Tesco shoppers and other well wishers to be passed on to families and individuals in need.

Taryn said the store’s CCTV showed two people removing all the goods from the collection point.

Tesco Newmarket Photo: Google Maps (25058057)

Items would have included bath and shower products, shampoo, soaps, personal hygiene items and sanitary products.

The police have been informed of the theft.

“I just hope it was someone who is in need rather than profiting from it any way,” said Taryn. “We are really saddened by this theft.”

