Police: Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses

Thieves smashed their way into a Newmarket home on Wednesday, the third reported incident around Fordham Road since the start of the month.

At about 5.20pm burglars broke through a window in Mill Reef and made an untidy search of the property.

It is not know if anything was stolen.

Since the start of the month a man has been attacked in Weston Way on December 3 and a Wragg Drive house was ransacked as a woman hid in her wardrobe on Monday.

Suffolk Constabulary has now issued an appeal for witnesses to the Mill Reef break in.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has any information about the crime should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/71906/18.

"Detectives would also like to hear from anyone who may have any dash camera footage captured between the times of 5pm and 5.30pm in the vicinity of Fordham Road."