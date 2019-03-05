Thieves force way into Newmarket home

Police are asking for witnesses to a Newmarket break-in

Thieves forced their way into a Newmarket home yesterday, making off with a quantity of cash.

Between 2.45 and 4.05pm burglars jemmied open a conservatory door in Petingo Close.

Once inside a quantity of cash was stolen from the house.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious persons or vehicles in and around Petingo Close yesterday afternoon.

"Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 12488/19, or alternatively call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."