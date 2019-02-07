Thieves break into Newmarket vans

Vans in Studlands were broken into last night

Thieves targeted vans in a Newmarket estate in the early hours, making off with power tools and causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

At around 1.14am today criminals broke through the back doors of a Renault Trafic, stealing a Dewalt chop saw and router.

Two other vans in Hyperion Way and Heathersett Close were also targeted, with thieves breaking their way into the Vauxhall Vivaro and Renault Trafic. Nothing was stolen.

Today Suffolk Police have urged van-owners to follow their safety advice.

Tips include not leaving valuables on display, parking in well lit areas, and to lock all doors.

A police spokesman said: "If you noticed any suspicious activity nearby or have any information about these incidents please contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/7436/19 or contact us online"