The Tack Room at Newmarket's Palace House museum has closed after going into liquidation.

Yesterday administrators were called to the restaurant based at the National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art after 'significant economic challenges in the retail and hospitality sector' forced it to close.

Opened in 2016 the restaurant was operated by Vince and Anne-Marie Woolley who also own The Pantry in The Guineas shopping centre.

In a joint statement they said: "It goes without saying that we are incredibly proud of what has been achieved at The Tack Room and we truly grateful to all the amazing staff who have shown a huge amount of commitment and loyalty to the business.

"We continue to be wholehearedly supportive of the National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art and believe it is a wonderful asset to the town.

"Most importantly we would like to express our sincere thanks to all our wonderful customers who have supported us over the last two years, many of whom we would consider our friends.

"It now remains for us to look forward and focus on helping the team find other employment and ensure that we continue to offer the very best existing operational businesses."

The Pantry is unaffected by the closure.

The Tack Room Ltd is now in the hands of insolvency practitioners Begbies Traynor, who will take on responsibility of the closure.