The Tack Room at Newmarket's Palace House to re-open on Wednesday

The Tack Room will re-open on Wednesday

A popular Newmarket restaurant is set to re-open on Wednesday almost two months after the business was wound up.

The Tack Room at the National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art, which closed 'out of the blue' earlier this year, has been taken over by catering company Absolute Taste.

In February its previous owners called in administrators, who said the closure was because of 'a number of factors including the economic climate for catering and hospitality'.

It meant the Palace Street museum was left without a food-offer for almost two months, but on Wednesday its restaurant will re-open with a new menu which includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks - all using locally sourced produce where possible.

Gary Kennerley, managing director at Absolute Taste, said: "We are thrilled to re-open The Tack Room and invite the local community as well as the museum's visitors to taste our wonderful new menu.

"With the summer months almost upon us, The Tack Room offers the ideal location for guests to kick back and enjoy a delicious meal on the restaurant's beautiful terrace area whilst enjoying a day out at Palace House.

"Absolute Taste is always keen to support the local community, and as such we have incorporated many local suppliers into The Tack Room's menu, ensuring visitors will experience fresh and memorable flavours."

Cllr Rachel Hood, Newmarket mayor and chairman of trustees at Palace House, said she was 'absolutely delighted' at the re-opening.

"Their many years of experience of providing to venues in the heritage, cultural and sports sectors make them the ideal partners to revitalise the wonderful restaurant setting of The Tack Room in King's Yard.

"Absolute's offering at Burghley House is renowned and we believe bringing those high standards to The Tack Room restaurant at Palace House will perfectly compliment its wonderful setting."

Formed in 1997 by Lyndy and Ron Dennis of McLaren, Absolute Taste developed from providing the global hospitality for the McLaren Formula 1 Team to being one of the leading catering and event design companies.

In 2016 it was taken over by current owner One Event Management.