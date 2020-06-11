The Pussycat Dolls, Jack Savoretti and Alfie Boe have Newmarket shows cancelled

The Pussycat Dolls, Jack Savoretti and Alfie Boe will not appear at on stage in Newmarket later this year after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced their shows to be cancelled.

Today the Jockey Club, who run Newmarket Nights at the town's July Course, announced the three acts will be cancelled and not postponed to 2021.

This is unlike The Script, Rick Astley, Bryan Ferry, Tom Jones, and McFly, who have all had their shows rescheduled for next year.

The Pussycat Dolls will no longer be coming to Newmarket after their show was cancelled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A Jockey Club spokesman said ticket holders have been contacted and will be automatically refunded to the account they booked their tickets with.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding and we hope to see you again soon from all the team at The Jockey Club Live," the spokesman added.

The Pussycat Dolls were set to be on stage on July 17, with Jack Savoretti on August 7 and Alfie Boe on August 14.