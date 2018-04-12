The Newmarket sausage faces invasion of ‘dodgy duplicates’ warns MEP

The famous Newmarket sausage must be protected from cheap imposters after Brexit, a member of the European Parliament has warned.

Alex Mayer, Labour MEP for the East of England, met Grant Powter, whose family has been making the celebrated product at its Wellington Street shop since 1880, to discuss its post-Brexit future.

Mr Powter told her the importance of the EU’s Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) in safeguarding his family’s genuine Newmarket sausage.

The PGI means that, like Stilton cheese and Champagne wine, the name can only be used on products made in the place indicated.

But the UK’s participation in the PGI scheme is currently under threat and, in the draft withdrawal agreement published last month, no agreement had been reached on the issue of sausage protection.

Ms Mayer called on the Government to ensure that Britain’s famous food producers are not undermined by cheap imports after Brexit.

She said: “The Newmarket sausage is a staple on my dinner table. We need to make sure that Brexit doesn’t leave it open to being ripped off by dodgy duplicates.”

Mr Powter said that successive governments had been supportive of the PGI and understood the importance of heritage food.

“I think there is likely to be a scheme to replace the PGI after Brexit and it will probably involve a reciprocal arrangement with Europe so we honour and protect their products and they do the same for ours,” he said.