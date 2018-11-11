Dedication of war memorial (5168743)

It was early on Monday, November 11, 1918, that news reached Newmarket that an armistice had been signed bringing to an end four years of the most bloody conflict the world had ever seen.

A century ago, the Newmarket Journal reported the Dawn of Peace, the ‘war to end all wars’ was over but at a terrible cost.

The Newmarket Journal, November 16, 1918

A generation, ‘the unreturning army that was youth’, had been lost from the town, from Mildenhall, Soham, and surrounding villages.

Their sacrifice should never be forgotten and this weekend, and beyond, We Will Remember Them.

