The candidates who will be fighting for your vote in December's general election have been announced.

In West Suffolk incumbent MP and health secretary Matt Hancock is to face Labour's Claire Unwin, Donald Allwright for the Green Party, and Elfreda Tealby-Watson of the Liberal Democrats.

In 2017 the Tories held onto the seat with 61 per cent of the vote. Labour narrowed the gap after an almost 11 per cent swing in their favour, and won the support of about 30 per cent of voters.

In 2016's European Union referendum just over 63 per cent of voters in the constituency, which covers towns Newmarket, Haverhill and Mildenhall, wanted to leave the bloc.

Matt Hancock could benefit from the Brexit Party not fielding a candidate in the constituency after its leader Nigel Farage said it would not put up a candidate in areas where a Tory was elected in 2017.

In South East Cambridgeshire incumbent Lucy Frazer, Conservative, is to face Labour's James Bull, Pippa Heylings of the Liberal Democrats, and independent Edmund Fordham.

In her remain-leaning seat, where in 2016 almost 55 per cent of voters wanted to stay, she faces the potential for an upset if the Lib Dems can capture the support of pro-EU constituents.

And in polling by Survation showed the Lib Dems closing in on the Tories, scoring 31 per cent on the voting intention survey compared the Conservative Party's 42 per cent. Labour scored 16 per cent, Brexit Party on 8 and others on 4.

But fieldwork for that was carried out at the end of October and before the Brexit Party dropped out of the race.

Polls will open on December 12 at 7am, and will remain open until 10pm.