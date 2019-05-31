Teenagers arrested in Newmarket barber shop after golf buggy theft led to police car crash

Newmarket crash, Bury Road, near Bury Toll traffic lights (11478410)

Two teenagers were arrested yesterday as they were getting their haircut at a Newmarket barbers, on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking following the theft of a golf buggy.

It was one of two carts stolen from The Links Golf Club, Cambridge Road, between 7.30pm on Wednesday and 5.30am yesterday.

One of the buggies was later reported as being driven in Hamilton Road by a group of teenagers. It was later crashed into gates outside the Colourbox Montessori nursery, in Adastral Close, and driven on the Lady Wolverton playing field before being abandoned in the town.

While on route to the incident at around 3.20pm a police car and a Audi A3 crashed near the Bury Toll traffic lights, in Bury Road.

A police officer had to be cut out of the vehicle by emergency services and was one of two people taken West Suffolk Hospital with injuries which were not believed to be serious.

Newmarket crash, Bury Road, near Bury Toll traffic lights (11478412)

Shortly after the teenagers were arrested in a barbers in Sun Lane 'mid-haircut'.

The pair were taken to Bury St Edmunds police station for questioning, and have been released under investigation.

The second buggy was recovered by Cambridgeshire Police.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the golf buggy being driven in the town or may have seen the subsequent collision in Bury Road.

"Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/307762/19 for Adastral Close, or CAD 226 of May 30 for Bury Road, or report it online.

"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form."