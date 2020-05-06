Teenager with links to Newmarket goes missing for a second time

A teenager with links to Newmarket has gone missing for the second time in the space of a month.

Sixteen-year-old Jamie Stevens was last seen in his hometown of Felixstowe yesterday at around 1.20pm, and was reported missing to police later the same day.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build and with light-brown hair. He was last seen wearing a light grey Adidas top with white stripes on the side, black Hugo Boss jogging bottoms with grey, black and red Nike trainers. He was also carrying an Armani bag.

Sixteen-year-old Jamie Stevens was last seen in his hometown of Felixstowe yesterday and has links with the Newmarket area.(34387979)

Suffolk Police said he has links to the Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds areas, and it is believed he may have travelled to one of the towns.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are concerned for Jamie’s welfare and are asking anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk Police on 101."

The teenager last went missing on April 26, when police thought he might have travelled to either Newmarket or Thetford. He was found safe and well on April 29.

