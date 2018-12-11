Teenager who came to Newmarket to sell drugs caught

Locked up: Oreon Rowley

A teenager who had come to Newmarket from London to sell drugs was arrested after police raided a flat in the town’s Icewell Hill.

Oreon Rowley, 18, of Maynard Road, Hemel Hempstead, was caught with 41 wraps of crack cocaine, the most addictive form of the drug and almost £2,000 in cash.

Ipswich Crown Court heard on Friday, November 30, that the flat, which was known to have been used for dealing drugs, was raided on July 21 this year.

Judge Emma Peters heard that the flat where Rowley was arrested had been linked to illegal drug dealing activity in the past. Rowley pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Judge Peters sentenced Rowley to 28 months’ custody in a Young Offenders’ Institution. Appearing for Rowley, Joanne Eley said her client had previously suffered from mental health problems.

After the hearing, Chief Inspector Andy Pursehouse said: “We will continue to pursue, disrupt and arrest those people involved in the supply of drugs, as well as constantly gathering intelligence members of the public provide and for which we are grateful for. Our local communities have an important role to play helping us.”