Teenager in hospital after Newmarket stabbing

A teenager was rushed to hospital tonight after he was stabbed near a Newmarket convenience store.

The 15-year-old boy was attacked at about 7.30pm today in Elizabeth Avenue, close to the Co-op.

The victim is in a stable condition and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, for treatment.

His injuries are not life threatening, a Suffolk Police spokesman said.

A spokesman from Suffolk Police said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident, has any dashcam footage from the area, or who has information about the incident should contact Suffolk Police, quoting CAD 324 of April 22."

The road is closed at the junction of Elizabeth Avenue and Exning Road.

