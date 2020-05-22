Teenager accused of Newmarket stabbing to appear before court later this year

A teenager accused of stabbing a 15 year old in Newmarket has been told he must appear before a judge later this year.

The boy, who is also 15, was charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and threatening a person with a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place, after a boy was stabbed near the Co-op in Elizabeth Avenue in April.

Today the teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was told he must appear before Ipswich Crown Court in August to submit his plea.

Ipswich Crown Court. (35105779)

The boy, who did not appear before the court, has been released on conditional bail.

He has been told he cannot visit areas of Newmarket, he cannot speak with five named people, who also cannot be identified, and must be at home between 7pm and 6am. He must also attend regular meetings with the Youth Justice Service.

In the half hour hearing Judge Rupert Overbury set a preliminary trial date for November.

Read more CourtsNewmarket