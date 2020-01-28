Teenage boy in court after he was arrested by police who stopped a car ferrying cocaine and heroin through Newmarket

A Newmarket teenager was set to appear in court today after he arrested by police who stopped a car ferrying thousands of pounds worth of drugs through the town.

In the early hours of Saturday Suffolk Police stopped a BMW in Exning Road. At about 2am officers searched the car where they found 12 wraps of cocaine and 12 wraps of heroin.

A 15-year-old boy from Newmarket was arrested on suspicion with intent to supply and was later charged by police. The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was expected to appear in Suffolk Youth Court today.

Sizakele Wiri Ndlovu, 35, of Ashwell Road, Bury St Edmunds, was subsequently charged was expected to appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court yesterday.

A 72-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He was taken to Bury St Edmunds police station, where he was questioned and subsequently released on bail until February 15.

A 35-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

