Tax rise 'not enough' argues Soham town councillor

A Soham town councillor refused to back a tax rise because the council ‘hasn’t got enough money’ and the increase ‘would not be enough’.

Soham Town Council is to raise its share of Council Tax by 3.5 per cent - an increase of 5.4 pence per week - to £82.44 a year for a band D property.

Cllr Tony Hinsley, Soham North, said: “Is that really enough? Will it give us the money we need to do what the people want us to do? I believe it doesn’t. I think we should be increasing it more.”

The above-inflation increase meant the town council would have £293,775 to spend, said Cllr Elizabeth Johnston, Soham South, up from £280,000 this tax year.

Rosemary Aitchison, council chairman, said the rise ‘is not something we like doing but we have not done it for some considerable time’.

Vice-chiairman Charles Warner said the rate rise meant the council ‘can meet the expectations of the people of Soham for the next 12 months’.

Only Cllr Hinsley voted against the increase.

