Tattersalls in Newmarket announces further changes to it sales dates

Tattersalls has further delayed its annual breeze-up sale owing to the continuing impact of the current Government guidelines surrounding Covid-19 and the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of racing in any form in Britain and Ireland.

The amalgamated Tattersalls Craven and Ascot Breeze Sale, which had been scheduled to take place in Newmarket from April 29 to May 1, will now be postponed until Wednesday May 27 - Friday May 29 at the earliest, with an additional alternative date of Monday June 8 to Wednesday June 10 set aside as another possible option if required.

“As has been the case since the outbreak of this virus, we are having to respond as best we can to rapidly changing scenarios, at all times balancing social responsibility and prevailing Government restrictions with the best interests of all Tattersalls clients," said Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony.

Edmond Mahony chairman of Tattersalls

"While racing in Britain, Ireland and further afield is suspended we strongly feel that it would not be in the best interests of our clients to conduct any of our sales until such time as racing has at least partially resumed and a measure of normality has returned, not just to our own industries, but also to the wider world. We hope that the latest changes we have made will allow sufficient time for the current disruption to all our lives to dissipate, but at the same time we will continue to explore all sensible options, recognising that further changes may still need to be made in response to global events outside our control."

The Tattersalls Guineas Breeze Up and Horses in Training Sale, which had been pencilled in forMay 27 - May 29 , will now be amalgamated into the well-established and popular Tattersalls July Sale week. The intended new format will have the breeze up section of the expanded July Sale taking place from Monday July 6 until Tuesday July 7, followed by the scheduled Tattersalls July Sale comprising broodmares and horses and fillies in training from Wednesday July 8 - Friday July 10.

