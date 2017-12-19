Tattersalls celebrates record-breaking annual turnover of 331 million guineas

As the curtain came down on Tattersalls’ December Sale, the Newmarket-based bloodstock auctioneer was celebrating an unprecedented year of business in which every one of its sales achieved record figures.

Last year’s best record annual turnover of 265 million guineas was eclipsed as a new record figure was set at 331 million guineas.

The December Sale alone had a turnover of more than 105 million guineas and saw eleven fillies and mares who sold for 1 million guineas as well as a new European record set by dual Group 1 winning filly Marsha who initiated an intense bidding battle between racing’s big two Godolphin and Coolmore with the latter prevailing at six million guineas. Tattersalls chairman

Edmond Mahony said the new record was “ genuinely unforgettable” and added “It was a wonderful reward for the Elite Racing Club, her trainer Sir Mark Prescott and all associated with such a special race filly.”

“Individual highlights have come thick and fast throughout our Autumn sales season,” said Mr Mahony. “The four million guineas October Book 1 sale topper was the highest price for a yearling in the world this year and was followed by record top prices at Book 2 of the October Yearling Sale and the Autumn Horses in Training Sale.

“Nothing, however, compares with the pure theatre of the Tuesday evening session of this week’s December Mares Sale. All of us lucky enough to have witnessed and participated in such a spectacular sale will have memories to treasure.”

The sale also saw the final dispersal of bloodstock from the Weinstock family’s legendary Ballymacoll Stud which was played out in front of a packed sale ring, with Breeders’ Cup winning mare, Islington, now 18, looking magnificent and drawing her own round of applause.

“We have been immensely proud to have conducted the dispersal on behalf of the trustees of Ballymacoll Stud. In its rich 58 year history Ballymacoll Stud has achieved greatness and the success of the dispersal was a magnificent tribute to an impeccably run and uniquely successful breeding operation,” said Mr Mahony. “We knew that we had a catalogue of real depth and quality, but we could still not have predicted the extraordinary global demand that has been the feature of the week.”