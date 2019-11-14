The combined talents of a host of Newmarket’s young thespians will be on display at the town’s King’s Theatre next week when members of Young Nomads will be performing the schools’ edition of the hit Broadway musical Avenue Q.

The musical comedy, which won Tony awards back in 2004, features puppets and human actors with music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and book by Jeff Whitty.

Sarah Smith, of Nomads, said: “The show is an upbeat parody of the Sesame Street puppets, only all grown up, and follows the main character Princeton as he struggles to find his place in the world after college in down town New York.

Avenue Q will be performed by Nomads (21635422)

“The Young Nomads not only provide all the voices but also operate the puppets and have been working hard to bring this fun musical to the streets of New York,” said Sarah.

The show opens at the Fitzroy Street theatre on Tuesday and runs nightly at 7.30pm until Saturday when there will also be a matinee performance at 4pm.

Tickets are priced at £12, £10 for concessions and £40 for family tickets.