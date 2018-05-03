Suspected shoplifter dies during getaway

The death of a suspected shoplifter, who collapsed and died after running from a Newmarket supermarket, is not being treated as suspicious by police.

The Journal has learned that the 21-year-old man was in the Tesco Extra store in Willie Snaith Road for about 35 minutes on Thursday evening when he was described as being of dishevelled appearance and was said to be acting strangely.

As he left the store at around 9.45pm, he activated the security alarm and then ran off across the central pathway towards the bus stop outside the store car park on Willie Snaith Road.

An eye witness, who did not want to be named, said the man was running across the road when he either tripped or collapsed and appeared to hit his head on the ground. He was not being chased at the time.

It is believed he was carrying stolen goods worth about £250 including bottles of brandy and was also carrying wire cutters which could be used to remove the security tags from goods.

Emergency services, including a number of police vehicles and ambulances and a volunteer doctor from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS). attended but despite the best efforts of paramedics the man died.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the incident was being treated as a sudden death with no suspicious circumstances. A file is being prepared for the coroner but when contacted by the Journal yesterday a member of the Suffolk coroner’s inquest team said it had not yet received it.

A 17-year-old youth who was arrested in connection with the incident was taken to Bury St Edmunds police station on suspicion of theft. He was subsequently released with no further action to be taken.