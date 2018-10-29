Suspected electrical fire in Newmarket building

Fire in Old Station Road (5063563)

A suspected electrical fault sparked a fire in a Newmarket building.

Emergency services were called at 8.47am to flats in Old Station Road, with three fire engines attending the scene.

Police closed the road for about 90 minutes and diverted traffic onto Rous Road as fire crews extinguished the blaze.

Station commander Dale Nunn said the fire was put out in about ten minutes.

"When crews arrived and smoke was coming from the ground floor. Nobody was inside the building," he said.

"We entered with breathing apparatus and there was a small fire in the front bedroom which has been extinguished."

"It is believed to be an electrical fault but investigation is ongoing," he said.