Newmarket’s Oakfield surgery, which caters for around 7,000 patients, has moved to the town’s hospital site even though its £1.1 million new premises are not yet ready.

A spokesman for NHS West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “It is pleasing that progress has been made on this long-planned relocation.

“All patients of the practice have been informed of the move. The surgery will be housed in the main hospital building until construction work of its new extension is completed in around three months.”

Oakfield Surgery in Vicarage Road Newmarket ..Picture Mark Westley. (33058159)

The early move was necessitated as the owner of the surgery’s site in Vicarage Road, who granted a two-year lease extension to health chiefs in 2018, was set to hand the building over to its new owners on Tuesday. Dr Simon Arthur, the practice’s former senior partner retired two years ago and had made it clear back in 2012 that he planned to sell the site as part of his retirement plan.

Start of work on Oakfield Surgery site (33058144)

Planning permission has been granted for the site to be redeveloped with housing.

