Couples and families have been banned from shopping together at Waitrose as the supermarket ups its efforts against coronavirus.

The upmarket retailer, which has branches in Robert Boby Way, Bury St Edmunds, Barton Mills, Station Road, Sudbury and Fred Archer Way in Newmarket, says only one member of any household is permitted to enter the supermarket to buy essentials.

Families should only send one person per household to Waitrose

The move is in a bid to crackdown on crowds in aisles and at the checkouts.

Queueing two metres apart outside supermarkets has become the norm across the UK, but other retailers are currently not enforcing stringent limits on couples.

Waitrose does however realise that not everyone will be able to adhere to the ruling.

A spokesman said: "In line with the government’s guidance on social distancing we’re asking customers to help us manage the number of people in our shops - by sending only one member of the household to do their shopping, if they possibly can.

"While this won’t be possible for everybody, we are very grateful for our customers’ support in this difficult situation."

It's hoped aisles will be quieter as a result

To protect staff from "infected moisture droplets", new checkout screens have been ordered, and, where two checkouts are back to back, one will close.

