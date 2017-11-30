Suffolk Police to crack down on drink driving

Police are carrying out a month long operation to crack down on drink driving.

Suffolk Police have launched their Christmas campaign, which last year saw 1,329 drivers tested and 142 over the limit, and will be carrying out extra patrols and roadside checks.

All drivers who are pulled over because of concerns about the manner of their driving, a vehicle defect, or have been involved in a collision will be breath tested by police.

Time slots have been reserved at Ipswich Magistrates’ to deal with drivers who have been caught drink or drug driving - meaning that offenders could lose their licence within a day.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the joint Roads Policing and Firearms Operations Unit, said: “Anyone caught faces a minimum 12-18 month ban, however, deciding to drink and drive could cost more than just your licence.

“It is your decision whether you drink and drive. You are responsible. You must face the consequences.” Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I like to think that the message is getting through but sadly too many drivers have still not learnt the lesson - drink driving kills.”