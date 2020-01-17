Suffolk Police refers itself to watchdog after it emerges victim had previously contacted force

Suffolk Constabulary has referred itself to the police watchdog after it emerged the Newmarket woman who was stabbed to death last night had previously contacted the force.

Yesterday a woman was killed in Studlands Park's Brickfields Avenue. Police arrested a 28-year-old man last night on suspicion of murder.

The suspect and the woman knew each other, police said.

And tonight, a Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Due to the fact that there had been previous contact between the victim and Suffolk Constabulary prior to the incident, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for their assessment, in line with agreed protocols."

Detectives are continuing to question the man, who remains in custody at Bury St Edmunds police station.

Emergency services were called to the terraced house just after 9.30 last night. Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were at the scene.

A cordon remains in place at the house.

