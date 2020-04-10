Suffolk Police receive nearly 120 reports in one day of people flouting coronavirus lockdown

Suffolk Police received 119 calls from the public reporting people ignoring the coronavirus lockdown restrictions yesterday.

On the same day, 58 warnings were issued by officers to those in public or gathered at other addresses.

A police spokesman said: "The message remains the same over the rest of the Easter weekend, for people to follow the government advice on social distancing.

"Unless your travel is essential, the only plans you should be making are to stay home and stay safe in order to protect the NHS and save lives.

"We will continue to engage, educate and encourage with members of the public.

"The more the public comply with the restrictions now the more lives will be saved."

