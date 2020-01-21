Suffolk Police rates climb by 33% in eight years

The amount council tax-payers have to pay towards Suffolk’s police will have soared by a third since the county’s crime commissioner came to power, if latest proposals are passed.

On Monday Tim Passmore, the county’s police and crime commissioner, announced he wanted to increase Suffolk Police’s precept by four per cent next financial year.

In 2012, when he was elected, Suffolk Police got £166.77 from each Band D council tax-payer in Forest Heath.

Tim Passmore, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Suffolk, above.

Next year, if the proposals are approved, a Band D taxpayer will be shelling out £221.27 to the force, a 33 per cent hike in eight years.

The latest rate rise comes as latest figures show 62 per cent of reported crimes in the last 12 months are dropped by police. Nine per cent are dealt with, 22 per cent are under investigation, and eight per cent have gone to or have been dealt with at court.

On Mr Passmore’s watch, the town saw its long-standing police station in Vicarage Road replaced with a satellite office, seen police refuse to investigate Newmarket estate agent Frank Smart, and has most recently seen police come under fire after a surge of anti-social behaviour in the town.

Mr Passmore said he was ‘totally committed’ to preserving local policing teams. And, he added, the decision to increase rates ‘has not been made lightly’.

“I would not propose an increase unless it was absolutely necessary – Suffolk is the second lowest cost force per head of population and unfortunately because we do not receive the same level of funding as other forces, I am left with little option but to propose a further increase if we are to continue to invest in our police force,” he said.

Read more MildenhallNewmarketPolitics