Suffolk Police hunt for wanted Newmarket man Thomas Cavey

Police are hunting a wanted man from Newmarket.

Thomas Cavey, 35, is wanted for breaching a court order and for failing to comply with supervision requirements after he was released from prison.

Cavey is described as white, 5ft 11, of athletic build and light brown short hair. He also often has facial stubble or a goatee beard.

Thomas Cavey, 35, is wanted for breaching a court order (28358097)

Suffolk Police said Cavey has links to Newmarket, Mildenhall and West Row and officers would like to hear from any members of the public who believe they may have seen him.

"Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Thomas Cavey is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Mildenhall Police Station on 101," a police spokesman said.

