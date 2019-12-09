Suffolk Police appealing for help to find wanted man with links to Newmarket and Mildenhall

Police are hunting for a wanted man with links to Newmarket after he failed to attend court.

Mildenhall's Luke Sullivan, 28, is wanted by Suffolk Police after failing to appear at court for a robbery offence.

Sullivan has links to Mildenhall, Newmarket, Thetford, Lakenheath and surrounding areas.

Luke Sullivan, 28, from Mildenhall (23838754)

Today a Suffolk Police spokesman said the force would like to hear from any members of the public who believe they may have seen him.

He is described as white, around 5ft7, with short, light brown hair and blue eyes.

A force spokesman said: "Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Luke Sullivan is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Mildenhall Police Station on 101."

