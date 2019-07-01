Glyn Morritt, 72, from Newmarket Picture: Suffolk Police (13211502)

A 72-year-old man has gone missing from his Newmarket home.

Glyn Morritt was last seen at about 11am yesterday when he left to go shopping.

He is described as white, about 5ft 6, and of large, stocky build.

He has short, grey hair. He was believed to be wearing blue jeans or green shorts, and a blue t-shirt.

Suffolk Police said he has various medical conditions and is vulnerable.

A force spokesman said: "Anyone who believes they have seen Glyn, or who has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101."