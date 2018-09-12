Suffolk County Council will not step in to save Newmarket's recycling centre

Newmarket Open Door had run the site since 2011, when Suffolk County Council decided to close the site (3989010)

A county council will not step-in to save Newmarket’s recycling facility despite spending millions at other sites around Suffolk.

Trustees of town-based homeless charity Open Door closed the site in Depot Road, which it had run since 2011, citing increasing operational costs, administrative burdens and technical requirements.

The charity, supported by a grant of £15,000 from the town council, had stepped in to keep the facility going when Suffolk County Council, announced it was closing it to save money, telling residents to use the centre at Mildenhall.

Cllr Paul West, cabinet member for Ipswich, communities and waste, said: “Newmarket Open Door stepped into the place left by the county council and have done a fantastic job running a ‘pay-to-throw’ site for the people of Newmarket.”

But despite embarking on a £6 million improvement programme – including spending £1 million on ‘urgent repairs’ in Haverhill and having a £4 million

fund to upgrade two recycling facilities in Ipswich – the county council said

it would not step in to keep Newmarket’s recycling centre open and there were no

plans to increase the waste services budget to save the centre.

Town councillor Cllr Michael Jeffreys said the authority’s response was ‘disgraceful’ and re-iterated his call for a council-run centre in the town.

“A town the size of Newmarket should really have a free recycling facility.

“We are very, very badly served by the county council and we need to make our voices heard,” he said.