Suffolk County Council proposes raising rates by 4%

Suffolk County Council's headquarters at Endeavour House, Ipswich (6697825)

Suffolk residents are facing a four per cent rate rise as a county council battles to bring its budget into line.

On Tuesday Suffolk County Council's cabinet is expected to agree to a council tax rise of 2.99 per cent and a one per cent increase to the adult social care precept.

This means Band D residents' tax demand from the county council will go up to £1292.13. A Band B house, the most common across Suffolk, will have to pay the Ipswich-based authority £1005 in the next tax year if the council backs the increase.

The council will be spending around five per cent more next year, with overall spending increasing from £500.5m to £519.3m as spending on children's, adult and community services rises.

But despite the bigger budget Conservative-led authority is proposing to cut £10 million off its bills. Planned savings include a phased removal of its Citizens Advice Bureau grant, a reduction in winter gritting, and cutting back on street light spending.

Cllr Sarah Adams, Labour leader at the county, attacked the proposal to stop its Citizens Advice grant by 2020/21.

"They clearly do not value or understand the work the CAB do to support residents in Suffolk - it really is a lifeline for many people and the Tories seem content to take this lifeline away," she said.

"The Conservatives like to think they are the party of economic competance, but the truth is that successive budgets championing ideology over reality have led us to this point."

Since 2011 the council has slashed £260 million off its budget as the county struggles with falling government grants.

And last year the authority raised its tax by nearly five per cent, which was the maximum rise allowed by central government.

Cllr Richard Smith, cabinet member for finance and assets, said: “There are no easy choices at this point. Every call we have to make on where to find savings is tough at this point but we must balance the budget by law and it is right to focus our efforts on our highest priority areas to protect and support our most vulnerable residents.

“I accept that in order to protect these services that represent such a large part of our overall spend each year, we must find savings across the remaining service areas. This does mean that we are proposing a number of savings from the council’s highways budget and further staff reductions.

"This is the stark reality as we continue to experience significant financial challenges in the public sector."