Suffolk adult courses are praised by Ofsted

Adult community learning courses provided in Suffolk by social enterprise Realise Futures have been rated ‘good’ by the education watchdog.

Ofsted’s two-day inspection of the Suffolk County Council provision saw the service retain the good grading it attained in 2014.

Operations Manager Deborah Williams said: “It’s satisfying to know that the learning we provide on behalf of Suffolk County Council has been confirmed as good by Ofsted.

“We get some great feedback from our learners who clearly enjoy the courses they attend, whether to gain work skills, qualifications in core skills like English and maths or tackling technology.”

Staff from Realise Futures Learning and Development run more than 100 courses, from six centres in Suffolk, as well as providing bespoke courses for businesses and community organisations at partner venues.

Ofsted inspectors acknowledged a rise in the achievement rates of adult learners across Suffolk.

They said they saw ‘excellent examples’ of detailed target-setting for individuals which are successfully helping them gain confidence.

They said learners have a good understanding of the progression opportunities available to them. The report said staff work well with National Careers Service advisers to provide additional careers information and liaise with Jobcentre Plus advisers to ensure courses meet unemployed learners’ needs.

Inspectors acknowledged progress made in dealing with weaknesses identified at the previous inspection. They said there was still work to do on Information Learning and setting targets based on learners’ starting points.

Visit www.rflearn.co.uk