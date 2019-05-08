The Gallops tearoom Newmarket Fred Archer Way mark there first anniversary of the business Kristel Shipp and Janette Callcut business partners with Ilora Linthwaite Tearoom Supervisor Picture by Mark Westley. (8592008)

Management and staff have celebrated the first anniversary of a tea room which is rapidly becoming the go-to place in Newmarket for afternoon teas and much more.

The Gallops Tea Room, which is next to the Premier Inn on the corner of Fordham Road and Fred Archer Way, opened its doors on April 14 last year.

The brainchild of partners Janette Callcut and Kristel Shipp, the tea room has a sharp and sophisticated contemporary style which has gone down a treat with a growing clientele.

In the course of its first year, The Gallops has served 1,500 afternoon teas, 6,700 breakfasts, 7,600 pots of tea, 7,700 cups of coffee and a mouthwatering 11,000 slices of cake.

“Our till generates those numbers but we had purposely decided not to look at them until the end of the year,” said Janette.

“When we did, we were really surprised by the numbers.”

Setting up the business had been a labour of love for Janette, who had worked previously in product design but had always dreamed of owning a tea room. She had a kindred spirit in her friend Kristel, who had been a restaurant manager.

Together, they have put The Gallops on the map, building up a regular trade in breakfasts of all kinds, bistro-style lunches and, of course, afternoon teas which include a Gentleman’s option featuring warm chunky bread, cheese and pickle instead of dainty sandwiches, and a mini-me tea for children.

The tea room is part of Jantel Catering Ltd which also offers outside catering, celebration cakes to order and evening bookings for parties of 10 or more.

Janette and Krystel do all the baking and cooking themselves, employing a staff manager and another eight waiting staff including three students, to serve in the 40-seater tea room which at weekends can serve up to 120 people in the course of a day.

Looking forward, Janette and Kristel are looking for growth with their catering business while ensuring the tea room continues to attract customers who like everything just the way it is.