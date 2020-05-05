Subscribe to the Newmarket Journal and save 20% on cover price

Love local news? You can now subscribe to your favourite weekly newspaper and save up to 20% on the cover price every week.

Readers taking advantage of our subscription offer will also receive free access to our new app, worth £5.99 a month.

The app will allow you to read EVERY of our Suffolk and Norfolk newspapers in digital format on your phone or iPad each week - and if you miss an edition you can simply catch up by searching our extensive archive.

Newmarket Journal front page, May 5 2020 (34322257)

The app also brings you breaking news seven days a week, alongside exclusive content you won’t find on our websites.

Editor Barry Peters said: “We understand people might not find it so easy to get to the shops right now, so this offer means readers do not need to worry about missing a single.

“There has never been a greater need for trusted, local journalism and we hope this will make it easier than ever to access it.

“We also know that many people love the convenience of reading their paper on a smartphone or tablet so this offer gives you the best of both worlds. We will also be adding lots of new features to the app such as interactive puzzles and national news.”

To start saving on the cover price, simply visit iliffemediasubs.co.uk and choose your favourite newspaper.

You will then be sent vouchers which you can redeem at the shop instead of paying with cash. You will also receive instructions on how to download and access the app.