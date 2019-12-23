Students at Newmarket's National Stud graduate

Students who successfully completed the National Stud’s TBA Entry to Stud Employment training programme have graduated.

The ground-breaking nine-week course attracted students of all ages from a wide range of backgrounds who followed a two-year pilot programme delivered in partnership with the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association (TBA) and the Racing Foundation.

The course was designed to open up access to the thoroughbred breeding industry and in particular attracted participants who had been unable to find a way into the industry, despite in some cases having an interest in racing or a desire to find out more about the breeding industry.

National Stud students (24409297)

The course accepts a maximum of 20 students each year and is fully funded for UK and EU students. This year’s students came from England, Ireland and Poland and ranged in age from 18 to 52. They wereAlex Cliffe, Alicja Tomaszewska, Calvin Cassar, Charlotte Hall, Chris Daffin, Ciaran Mulholland, Edina Lukacs, Francesca Gipps, Freya Shakespeare, Georgette Linger, Harriet Gray, Jack Cooper, Jamie Howarth, Kevin Jarvis, Lee Smith, Madeleine Beadle, Peter Wright, Rebecca Middleton, Rosie Gresinger, and Steven Widdows.

Alys Sidaway, a 2018 graduate of the E2SE programme who now works with Godolphin, will be joined this year by Ciaran Mulholland and Peter Wright, neither of whom had equine experience prior to joining the E2SE course. Ciaran worked as a community pharmacist, and Peter worked in housing.

Francesca Gipps, who won this year’s award for top student, comes from a retail background and will work with Lord and Lady Lloyd Webber’s Watership Down Stud.

The course combines both practical stud work and theory giving students the chance to broaden their learning by visits to places such as Tattersalls, Newmarket Equine Hospital, Palace House, Dalham Hall Stud and Banstead Manor Farm. This is underpinned by lectures and practical workshops.

The students then go on to complete a guaranteed six to nine- month placement on a UK stud farm and successful students gain an accredited Level 2 qualification in horse care.

